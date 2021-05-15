By Vivian Onyebukwa

Amaka Anthonia Itegboje, a lawyer, has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Ukraine to Nigeria.

Itegboje presented her letter of commission to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, and also received a letter of credence from the minister.

With this appointment, Itegboje is expected to promote and enhance bilateral relations in trade, economy and cultural and scientific ties between Ukraine and Nigeria.

She will also support the development of international relations, the representation and perception of the interests of Ukraine, and also ensure Consular protection to Ukrainian citizens and institutions.

In addition, she is charged to promote closer relations between the two countries.

Itegboje is a target driven and result oriented lawyer with extensive experience on a broad spectrum matters in corporate and commercial transactions.

In her letter of credence, Itegboje stated that 2021, marks the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Ukraine and Nigeria.

“The relationships between the two countries have developed quite well in recent years and both countries have enjoyed friendly and fruitful relations.