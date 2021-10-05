By Chukwudi Nweje

Scents of Power, a new book written by frontline journalist and columnist, Dr. Amanze Obi, will be presented to the public at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja on October 12.

The author said the book is a peep through the multiple doors that he has passed in his triple engagements as a scholar, journalist and public servant.

He said the book is a product of history with emphasis on his multi-faceted experiences with men of power and influence.

The book is guided by historical actuality and focuses on factuality, authenticity and the true value of knowledge in the author’s reflections about the past.

In the foreword written by Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, he notes that: “Amanze Obi is a journalist that has traversed the media landscape and made his imprint in many national dailies; his opinion has found favour in the public domain, adding value to the papers’ image and economics. He got a chance to walk his talk when he got appointed to serve as a commissioner on two occasions. His claim therefore that he only scented power is very modest, to say the least; he tasted power. The title of this book therefore should have been Taste of Power. I do believe that this autobiography will conscript many journalists into his journey, enabling them to carve their paths along the lines of professionalism, patriotism and activism. His adoption of the historical approach in his narrative is significant. It has helped to identify the author as an artist with a significant past and a predisposition to write in a certain manner. This knowledge enables the reader to ascertain how the book reflects the historical forces that shaped it. But the narrative goes beyond the author’s personal encounters. It is imbued with a universal appeal that makes the account not just the author’s story, but everyone’s story.”

Personalities expected at the public presentation include former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, who will serve as chairman, Gov Ganduje, chief guest of honour and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, as guest speaker.

