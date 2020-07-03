In a bid to promote grassroots integration in Imo State, leaders and executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Amaofuo Ward, led by Hon. Casmir Onukaeze, paid courtesy visit to Oru West TC chairman, Hon. Willie Okolieogwo, resently.

Among the dignitries that accompanied him on the visit was Eze Ndigbo Eti Osa, Lagos, Eze Gerald Onuchukwu, APC leader in the ward.

In a statement, Okolieogwo, who is also the ALGON (ome ka odinma N’oru) chairman in the state, described the visit as a welcome developement that would encourage him to do more in rendering qualitative service to the people.

While describing APC Oru West Ward as one of the most consistent, loyal and steadfast in the HOPE PROJECT within Oru and Imo at large, he lauded Amaoufo APC women leader, Mrs. Ngozi Asiegbulem, as a trusted and loyal party member.

The Oru West council boss also said that Imo State shared the vision of prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodinma, which is already wiping tears off the face of the common man in Imo.

Hon. Okolieogwo explained that the Nempi-Ubulu-Amaofuo road, which is already being undertaken by the NDDC, would be completed soon. In the health sector, the council boss said Gov. Uzodinma was already giving attentuon to these problems.

They thanked the chairman for appointing Onukaeze as Oru West IMC member and now supervisory chairman works and Rural Developement Commitee, Sir Onuchukwu proposed that new APC members should join and register from the ward, instead of jumping to state level for registration.

Mr. Paul Onyeka, Chief Tobias Agwunobi, Mr Ifeanyi Dike (who donated APC office to the Ward) and APC Woman leader, Mrs. Ngozi Asiegbulem thanked the LG boss for his commitment towards good governance in the state.