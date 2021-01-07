By Ben Okezie

The former Eastern State leader, the late Sir Michael Iheonukwuru Okpara, had described Amaogwugwu village as a future centre of attraction and East Central State. Many years have gone past and, like a prophet, Okpara prediction came to pass when sons and daughters of Amamogwugwu village in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State came together to give honour to whom it was due.

The spotlight village, whose umbrella body the Amamogwugwu Federated Union (AFU) and its president-general, Chief Nnaemeka Chukwuma (Abuba Ugo Chinyere), used the first day of the year 2021 to meritoriously honour illustrious sons and daughters with pomp and ceremony. They include the immediate past Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Major General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham (retd.), former Comptroller-General of lmmigration, Chief Chinyere Rose Uzoma, OON, former Head of Service, Abia State, Dame Ngozi Chikwendul, and former director of NIMASA, Chief Okechukwu Victor Onuzuruike.

Apart from these prominent personalities who served the Federal Government in various capacities, 54 notable citizens and elders of the village that had excelled in various careers of life and had distinguished themselves were honoured. Among them was Mrs. Irene Mgbechikwere Okezie, a Christian women’s leader, who is the mother of Mr. Ben Okezie, a veteran security journalist and former managing director of Nigeria Police award-winning security newspaper The DAWN.

An elated 95-year-old Mama Okezie described the honour as “A crowning honour from God”.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were Sir and Mrs. Kelechi Onuzurike, Chief John K. Nwadinobi, HRM Eze and Prof. Uzo Nwosu, Barr. Chibuzo Aguocha, former Head (IT) of PPMC, Mr. Chuks Ozoemenam, Barr. Ezeugo K. Chikwendu,Rev. Uzodinma Ojimadu, HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, Chief Obi Aguocha, Elder J.U. Lekwuwa and many other dignitaries.

A veteran journalist and former chairman of the NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, and Chief Obi Aguocha were the special guests at the occasion held at the Ohuhu Community Grammar School. Those interviewed commended the union’s president for his foresightedness in organizing what they described as “the first of such eventful occasions in Umuahia North”.