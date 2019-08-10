The women wing of Amaokwe Item Welfare Union (AIWU WW) will today honour outstanding sons and daughters of the community at the grand finale of the 2019 August Conference.

Those to be honoured include the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who will receive an award, ‘Ezinwa Okwoaja’; Mr. Joshua Kesandu Uko, who will also be honoured with “Ezinwa Okwoaja” award and Mrs. Philomena Jumbo, who will receive “Ezi Ada Ukwu Okwoaja” award.

Women who will be honoured with the award of “Ezi Ada Okwoaja” are: Mrs. Tessy Nnenna Onwuzuruike; Senior Mother Chinyere Charity Ojogho; Dr. Catherine Chukwu; Mrs. Anneth Ikodiya Kalu; Princess Victoria Ibezim; Mrs. Iheoma Joy Onumadu; Mrs. Vivian Onyejiuwa; Mrs. Uzunma Asonye-Onwueyi and Lady Ude Nwankwo.

A letter to the male award receipts signed by National President of AIWU WW, Mrs. Sophia Ukachukwu, and National Secretary, Ezinne Ijeoma Ogba Nwokoro, said: “We have prayerfully chosen you to be honoured as ‘Ezinwa Okwoaja’ during the ceremony on Saturday, 10th August 2019 by 11am. This is as a result of your numerous contributions towards the development of the community.”

The same letter was written to the female awardees intimating them of the “Ezi Ada Okwoaja” award. The 2019 Amaokwe Item women August Conference starts today and will be concluded tomorrow with a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Amaokwe Item. Amaokwe is one of the nine communities that make up Item, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.