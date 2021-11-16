By Gabriel Dike

Twenty-three-year-old Bukola Alada, emerged the best overall at the Nigerian Law School (NLS). She went home with over 12 awards even though she entered the school four weeks late.

She is from Ilorin West Local Government, Ilorin, Kwara State and second child of a family of four. Her father, Prof Abdul Rasak Alada, is former Dean, Students Affairs Division, University of Ibadan and her mother, Shefiat, is an accountant running private business.

Alada shared her success story with The Education Report.

How was your secondary school life?

It was very good. I believe it set a good foundation for me in the university and at the Nigerian Law School. I attended The International School, University of Ibadan, between 2008 and 2014. I graduated as the best student and I was awarded for consistent academic excellence. Placing first position each session earned me a tuition-free scholarship from JSS3.

In my WASSCE, I had nine distinctions (9A1) in the nine subjects I registered for. I particularly enjoyed my secondary education because as much as it gave me a strong academic background, I was also involved in extracurricular activities.

I represented the school in Mathematics, essay competitions and Spelling Bee Competition. I also participated in sporting activities.

There were also social activities every term. In ISI, I was introduced to the idea of being versatile and I found it attractive. At an early age, I learned to manage myself and my time.

Were you a bookworm at ISI and UI?

If you mean if I read a lot, yes, I definitely did. I did not have many choices. There was no way to finish with excellent grades without reading a lot. I read in secondary school, I read a lot at the university and I read even more at the Law School. Beyond passing my exams, I also enjoy reading so you would easily find me reading a book.

But I do not think I was a bookworm. I was not studying during the holidays or when school had just resumed or when I had no tests or examinations. I was not always studying as I have been commonly asked. However, I was very strategic and conscious of time.

In secondary school and in the university, I knew the week exams would start from the academic calendar. I had an idea of when tests would start, so I often planned my time and study pattern to meet the demands of my schoolwork.

In UI, I did not wait for the release of the exam timetable to make my own study sketch for the two to three weeks before the exams. Those two to three weeks were usually the most intense periods and I maximized them to my advantage. I actively planned for those weeks. Throughout the semester, I tried to get every other thing I’d need in that period such as textbooks, notes and materials ready.

Give insight of your social life on campus

I believe I had an average social life on campus and, on a good day, it was well above average. I enjoy social activities to a good extent so I did not hesitate to dwell in them from time to time. I enjoy loud music and dancing.

Right from 100 Level first semester, I attended events organised in school for “freshers.” Like many other students, I looked forward to second semester for the faculty weeks, hall weeks, dinners, rallies to come and I attended a good number of them.

Subsequently, I joined committees in my faculty and student organisations. I was a member of my Faculty and Hall of Residence Literary and Debating Society, the Moot and Mock Society in my Faculty, T.O. Elias Students Chambers, Junior Chambers International (JCI), International Law Students Association (ILSA), etc.

Apart from weekly meetings and executive meetings, we had events from time to time, which I either joined in the planning or just attended. There were also days of preparations for competitions, bantering ourselves as we envisaged what we would face and the celebrations when we won.

I believe that one’s social life is a reflection of their personality and does not have a direct relationship with academic grades as people often make it seem. If you were a very social person, having great grades would not kill that part of you. It comes down to time management and priorities.

On my busy days, I tried to account for at least 10 hours of activity. There were days I sacrificed social events for my schoolwork. Sometimes I turned down extra responsibilities in student organisations because I did not think I would be able to manage them with my academics. I knew my primary goal in the university and I constantly reminded myself I had only those five years to achieve it.

How often did you go to the library in UI?

In the first half of my time in UI, I visited the school library, the famous Kenneth Dike Library, often. I was not in the school hostel so the library was convenient for me then. But by the latter half, I had moved to the hostel and I had more options. I studied in my room or the hostel reading room. I was not particular about the location. I only needed a quiet and convenient place.

I don’t think one needs to visit a library to study and excel. There are advantages to using the library such as access to textbooks, presence of other students, etc. But there are alternatives to a physical library online now and one can recreate a location with other students for motivation. The goal is to study the means vary.

How did you usually handle ASUU strike?

During the last ASUU strike, I had finished from the University of Ibadan. I was already a student at the Nigerian Law School. The last ASUU strike I witnessed as a student lasted for three months and ended in February 2019. During that period, I interned at a Law firm in Lagos.

How did you use to prepare for exams?

I like to acknowledge my privileges first as I have realised. I had parental support to the extent they could have helped.

I have a sister who was two years ahead of me in the same course, friends in classes above mine and I am able to understand things quickly.

These were my strengths and I relied heavily on them in preparing for my exams. My preparation was on two levels – mind set and activity. On mind set, I aimed for an A in every course. That was my default setting the goal was always 7 points. I wasn’t trying to get a perfect CGPA. I just believed the only way to get an A in most courses was to shoot for an A in all courses.

Some may not work out but “shoot for the moon, if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” I surrounded myself with people who had the same mentality and luckily in UI, we were many like that.

Throughout the semester, I formed notes that I would read before the exams. I needed to have all my materials in one source. Sometimes, I had up to three textbooks for a course. Either I bought all, got from my sister or senior students or used in the library and other materials given by the lecturer. I knew I couldn’t read five courses the days before the exam, so I formed them all into one note. I read these notes when I had tests or exams.

I knew early enough my weak point was retention. I had to go over my notes two to three times before I retained all the information there. If I could go over four times, I’d be near perfection. I understood the content quickly, but I wanted to remember every point without help. I gave myself enough time before the exams to go over.

Why Law?

I had always wanted to study Law. I do not remember the exact point I had the desire or the exact reason. But my paternal grandfather was a lawyer and I have an aunt who is a lawyer. I had other options such as Economics and Mechanical Engineering but somehow, I found myself going back to Law.

I like Law because it pervades different aspects of society. Every sector has a legal aspect so studying Law gives you an edge on information. No lawyer has full information on every area of Law. But often, you have some foundational knowledge.

Many sectors are interconnected so working on legal issues in one area can easily raise questions in another. Together with finance and technology now, Law is many times at the centre of problem solving and I find that interesting.

In Law School, what was it like?

At the Nigerian Law School, it was stressful and draining. From day one, I aimed for a First Class and I was willing to dedicate 2020 to Law School. I focused on the good side of stories I read when I resumed.

On the good side, it was procedural so it had a better semblance to practice. I also got to meet people from other schools and experience a new environment and culture. However, my set had its peculiarities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We ran the session with an indefinite calendar, online classes and then an abridged calendar earlier this year. We also did not have the usual externship.

Adjusting to recorded videos was difficult studying alone was difficult, yet the demands of the system were not any less. Even when we eventually resumed, the pressure was intense. We worried about our health as much as the exams. By the first calendar, we were to spend at least three months in school upon resumption. We resumed later than planned and the calendar became even shorter.

Before the pandemic, it was better but still stressful. It was definitely more interesting. Lectures were quite eventful so there was something to help you remember a topic. Being around other students also put you in that study mode.

However, everything at NLS revolved around the Bar finals. More often than not, our lecturers taught with the objective of passing the Bar finals. Constantly, you are reminded of how many mistakes could earn you zero. My friends and I often questioned the system – especially why we.

Did it ever occur to you that you would emerge NLS overall best graduate?

I did not know I would emerge the best graduating student till I was informed. I had thought about it before I resumed, I even aimed at it. But I resumed six weeks late to NLS. I had missed four weeks of lectures. When I eventually resumed, my goal was to get the coveted red scroll. Every other thing was going to be an extra. I don’t think anyone would know who would be the best student at NLS.

Which was tougher, UI or NLS?

The system at law school was more demanding, the pressure was more intense. You had just one shot at it and the courses were insanely bulky. But I liked the exam pattern better. It didn’t involve long essays so you had cues as to what your examiner expects you to read.

At UI, it was a longer journey. Making good grades in one semester was relatively easy, but sustaining good grades throughout was difficult. I couldn’t afford any dip in one semester. CGPA wouldn’t let bygones be bygones so every semester. I had to be at my optimum. But it was enjoyable.

Will you go into academia like your dad?

I want to practice Law for some years. I am convinced that law teachers should have some years of practice before going into academia. Law should be taught as the practical course it is and the years of experience often make a difference. Will I go into academia in the future? I am willing to explore available options. Legal education is something I am keen on.

How did you prepare for NLS exams?

My whole time in law school was spent preparing for the exams. Law school is about bar finals and you’re made to understand that from day one. I knew what I wanted and why I wanted it. Before I resumed, I had conversations with people who had gone to law school. I read stories on blogs and I attended few webinars.

Upon resumption, I realised my study method in UI might not work well in law school so I was flexible enough to make changes. I got Cundy Smith materials. Study materials are usually not generally recommended but Cundy Smith was different and we all knew. It was more like notes from someone in the previous set.

When the pandemic started and we were sent home, I started to edit the Cundy Smith materials with the law school handbooks we were given, class slides and recommended textbooks. My final edition became my notes, which I studied for the exams. I would read each of the five courses on weekdays, and then practiced my drafts, class tasks and past questions on weekends. The weekends were generally for resting and light reading.

By October, when it became obvious we wouldn’t write the exams in 2020, I burned out and took a long break. When we eventually resumed, I adopted the same pattern. At different points, I had study groups I discussed with, online and offline and I found them helpful.

My classmates from UI were my biggest blessing as a study group. I also had a mentor, Yemi Ayeku, who made sure I kept to my study plans during the pandemic. I had a lot of help preparing for the Bar finals. Everyone was willing to help with and without asking. It’s one thing I am constantly grateful for.

Finally, I prayed. I believed I needed some level of grace. I understood the dynamics of general exams and then the peculiarities of Bar finals itself. I wasn’t praying for a miracle, I just wanted things to go according to my plan. I prayed in UI, I prayed even more in law school. Everything was more in law school. God came through people came through.

How many awards did you win at Law School?

Third prize in Civil Litigation, first prize in Criminal Litigation (two awards), first prize in Corporate Law Practice (two awards), second prize in Professional Ethics and Skills, Best Overall Female Student of the Year, Best Female Student in Criminal Litigation, Best Female Student in Civil and Criminal Litigation, Best Overall Female Student, Best Student of the Year (first prize, three awards), Most Promising Graduating Student of the Year, Director-General’s Prize for First Class and Council of Legal Education Star Prize.