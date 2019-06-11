A 21-year-old Ethiopian woman has taken one of her secondary school leaving exams 30 minutes after giving birth, she has told the BBC.

Almaz Derese, who is from Metu in western Ethiopia, had hoped to sit the tests before her child arrived, but the exams were postponed because of Ramadan.

She went into labour on Monday shortly before the first paper was due to start.

“Because I was rushing to sit for the exam, my labour wasn’t difficult at all,” Ms Almaz told BBC Afaan Oromoo.

She took her English, Amharic and maths exams in the Karl Metu hospital, but hopes to take the remaining tests at the exam centre over the next two days.

The new mother said that studying while being pregnant was not a problem, and she did not want to wait until next year to graduate.

Monday’s exams went well, she added.

Her husband Tadese Tulu told the BBC that he had to persuade the school to allow her to take the exams at the hospital.

Ms Almaz now wants to take a two-year course that will prepare her for university.

Her baby son is said to be doing well.