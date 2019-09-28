It’s time for bridesmaids to stop dreading what they would have to wear on the wedding day, bridesmaid outfit etiquette has changed a lot over the years. Like the bride’s dress, the bridesmaids’ dresses should look comfortable, glam and amazing. There are a wide range of them in different colours and styles. Gone are the days of everyone wearing the same style. Today, brides are mix-matching it up, creating truly unique ensembles featuring gorgeous dresses with different styles, fabrics, hemlines and colours. Maids come in every shape, size and colour, so this trend allows you to highlight each individual woman and ensure she’s wearing a dress that makes her feel great. Whether short or long dresses, with the right hairdo and accessories, your bridesmaids will come out gorgeous.