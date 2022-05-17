By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria sprinter sprint sensation Favour Ofili was awarded with the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night following the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The trophy is given to the individual who scores the most points at the conference meet.

The Nigerian teenager, who represents Louisiana State University, took the 100m title in 10.93 (-0.7m/s) ahead of collegiate rival Abby Steiner (11.02). The 200m was even closer between the pair, but Ofili once again came out on top, running 22.04 to Steiner’s 22.07.

Ofili added a third title to her collection when LSU won the 4x100m in 42.59. Steiner, representing Kentucky University, once again finished runner-up in 42.63, but she gained redemption at the end of the championships after running a storming 48.78 split on her way to winning the 4x400m in a collegiate record of 3:21.93.

She is the ninth LSU women’s athlete to win the Commissioner’s Trophy and the first to do so since Kimberlyn Duncan last won it in 2013. Story culled from LSU website.