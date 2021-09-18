By Vivian Onyebukwa

Call it Kampala, tie and die, or adire, the truth is that, the fabric is back in the fashion scene. It is making waves and the way it is going, it has come to stay.

Adire has been transformed from just what it used be, to a more sophisticated fabric with more alluring designs. Now, adire can be found in chiffon and silk fabrics.

The fashion styles too are modern, amazing and simply irresistible. There are arrays of beautiful styles in shirts, tops, gowns, jumpsuits, trousers, or even tied as a iro and buba.

More styles include boubou, kaftan, short gown, jumpsuits, long gowns, maxi dresses, and more.

Adire fabrics can also be engraved on different clothing items such as sweatshirts, socks, shoes, and bags.

They are versatile and can suit any occasion.

