This is a good piece of news for the Nigerian film industry. Bad Comments, the latest movie from popular actor, author, serial entrepreneur and executive producer, Jim Iyke, has been acquired by Amazon.

The unprecedented deal by Amazon would make the social impact-centered movie, which addresses the consequences of cyberbullying, the highest negotiation so far in the African movie industry. The film is also an official selection for the 17th edition of Harlem International Film Festival (The people’s film festival) slated for May 5-15, 2022. The Harlem Festival is an annual festival in Harlem, New York that celebrates films from around the world.

Although, Bad Comments was not nominated for AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards) due to an embargo on any film longer than two hours, this hasn’t stopped the movie from making waves both in Nigeria and beyond.

Released in August 2021, Bad Comments stars Jim Iyke, Ayo Makun, Osas Ighodaro, Yemi Blaq, Sharon Ooja, Chiwetel Agu, Patience Ozokwor, Ruggedman, Ini Edo, Timaya and a host of others.

With more projects on his plate, 2022 has been a busy year for Jim Iyke. His production company, 6th Sense, is working on two TV series: Sin and Ordinary People. To celebrate the amazing feat on the deal with the online retailing giant, Jim hosted an Amazon release watch party with his fans, guests and Nollywood stakeholders on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Bad Comments, a fast-paced drama cum thriller, is right now keeping fans excited with the announcement of a sequel titled, The Crusader, which is already in pre-production stages. Shooting will begin in July in conjunction with the film and tourism boards in Dubai, Dar es Salam, Tanzania and Lagos.