From Joe Effiong, Uyo

In these days of internet craze where the reading culture has really taken the backstage, it will sound strange to hear someone coming out with five books at a go.

Not just anyhow books, but books on medical practice, especially neurology regarded as one of the problematic fields of medicine.

That is the fit Dr. Bertha Chioma Ekeh, a consultant neurologist in the University of Uyo, performed recently. The feat did not escape the attention of the who is who in medical practice in Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Imo states converged on Barth Ebong Hall, University of Uyo Annex campus, to celebrate her.

Dr. Martin Akpan, who has written many books both in medical field and other areas of human endeavours, described Dr. Ekeh as a rare breed and professional.

“I will want the younger generation to emulate her. These days, people don’t read again. You cannot write if you don’t read. I will encourage every one to go back to reading as the development of any nation depends largely on the literacy level of its citizens,” Akpan said.

One of the books, Clinical Neurology Made Easy, which in the first part, outlines the logical order of evaluating a patient with neurological disorder, tries to make neurology simpler for medical students for easy assimilation.

Reviewer of the book, Prof Enobong Ikpeme, said: “Certain examinations, which are no longer popular are also described as they are still important information regarding the diagnosis.”

Dr Ekeh even regrets not having read her book as a student. Hear her; “Clinical Neurology Made Easy, therefore, is a reminder of the importance of a detailed methodical clinical evaluation. It also gives assurance to doctors and neurologists in poor resource settings that the diagnosis of neurological disorders is not impossible but rather it is within reach with good clinical evaluation. This is the book I wish I had read.”

Another book on neurology: Fundamentals of Neurological Diagnosis, stresses that “diagnosis is a step-wise process which includes the clinical evaluation and eventual confirmation which investigations.

She said in recent times, however, there has been over-reliance of investigation due to the large armamentarium of modalities available to doctors especially in the developed world.

The book, according to her, takes the reader back to the rudiments of diagnosis in neurology in a step wise manner.

Still from the staple of neurology, is the Textbook of Neurology in which she says “neurology has been described by students and doctors all over the world with a barrage of adjectives: difficult, intimidating, challenging, tough, complicated, complex to mention but a few.

“Textbook of Neurology fulfils my desire of presenting neurology in an interesting but simplified manner. The book discusses the cardinal neurological disorders in a way that is easy to understand and assimilate by all medical students and doctors without comprising details. The is probably the easiest neurological textbook ever. It is neurology demystified.”

Apart from dwelling on neurology which is her specialty, the Owerri, Imo State-born scholar, also wrote on mentorship, especially as it concerns medical doctors. Mentorship in Medicine also presented that day, explains that mentorship is not entirely new since it has been practised all through the ages, most times, informally, in most cultures, traditions and professions, especially in medical training.

“In recent times, the immense benefits of formal mentoring have been seen in many organisations. This makes formal mentoring imperative in the medical profession. Mentorship in Medicine discusses mentoring in the medical practice. The emphasis is on the benefits, types and challenges of mentoring; vital concepts can be applied to all other professions.

“This book is a must read for everyone interested in career development,” Ekeh enthused.

But it was not all about medicine that the people came to hear, especially those who had nothing to learn more so from the naughty neurology. Ekeh spiced her literary quintet with a book more theological than medical: Principles of Prosperity, in which she said in recent times, prosperity has received undeserving attention in Christendom, such that there has been a subtle and steady tilt of messages in the pulpit from salvation, victory over sin, “Heaven and Hell” to undue emphasis on tithes, offerings, giving and sowing in order to prosper.

“Regrettably, some churches operate as money and profit oriented, business ventures. This has left the erroneous impression on some persons that church is all about money. The contemporary Christian therefore has the challenge of balancing his or her desire for wealth and the desire to make Heaven.

“Principles of Prosperity discusses the biblical principles that guide prosperity, labour, diligence, paying of wages and giving as well as the vanity of pursuing wealth. This is a book for all those who desire true prosperity,” the consultant neurologist, who is also a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said.

Apart from presenting the book, Ekeh also presented a public lecture on Prevention of Strokes and Dementia, in which she emphasised on the need for people to regularly exercise, eat natural food add avoid sedentary lifestyle.

According to her, symptoms of stroke include; sudden weakness of one side of the body, sudden shifting of the mouth to one side, sudden loss of consciousness, sudden difficulty or inability to speak, sudden dizziness, sudden inability to see on one side, and, sudden staggering or imbalance.

Similarly, she listed forgetfulness or forgetting personal items or keeping them in inappropriate places, forgetting familiar person such as names of children and relatives, difficulty in handling finances, asking the same question over and over again, difficulty in saying the correct words, difficulty in locating familiar faces, difficulty in making plans and carrying them out, wandering and restlessness, as symptoms of dementia.