Global streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, has closed a multi-year licensing agreement with leading production company, Inkblot Studios.

Under the agreement, Prime Video will have exclusive distribution rights for Inkblot’s slate of theatrical releases, starting from next year. This marks the platform’s first exclusive theatrical output agreement with a leading African film studio.

The deal also covers the launch of upcoming Inkblot films to an audience of more than 200 million members worldwide following theatrical release, such as The Set Up 2, Moms at War 2 and New Money 3 as well as new titles like Charge and Bail, Superstar and The Blood Covenant.

Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, Ayanna Lonian, said: “We know Prime Video customers around the world love movies, and this new deal with Inkblot Studios will deliver some of the best Nigerian and African films available for our customers. Nigerian stories are truly some of the most exciting and thrilling in the world. The Inkblot deal will allow us to deliver great Nigerian movies, post their theatrical release in Nigeria, to our global audience, and will continue to build upon Prime Video’s catalog and goal to delight Prime members.”

Also commenting, Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Studios, said, “At Inkblot Studios, we produce some of the biggest and most creative original films. We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase our films to Amazon Prime Video’s over 200 million members. We believe that Nigerian films have a truly global appeal and are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to deliver the very best in entertainment worldwide.”

