The remains of a former Nigerian Ambassador to Chad Republic, Amb. Usman Gaji Galtimari, was buried on Sunday in Maiduguri, amidst hundreds of sympathisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galmatari was buried in a cemetery in Maiduguri metropolis at 11:00 a. m.

Galtimari, 81, who was also the Chairman of the Borno Elders’ Forum, died on Saturday after a brief illness.

The burial rites were attended by Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, Emirs of Dikwa and Bama, Alhaji Muhammad Ibn Masta and Shehu Ibrahim Ibn El-Kanemi as well as elders from the state.

He was survived by three wives and 29 children.

NAN reports that Galtimari served at various capacities in the defunct Northeastern State.

He was also the Secretary to the Borno State Government (SSG) between 1984 and 1987.

In 1987, Galtimari was deployed as the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad Republic and retired in 1991.

Galtimari also led the Borno State Government’s Administrative Committee of Inquiry into the Boko Haram disturbances in 2009.

He served as the Chairman of the Federal Government’s Dialogue Team with Boko Haram insurgents.

