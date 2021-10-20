The Nigeria High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola, has sent a condolence letter to Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland on the death of General Tunji Olurin (retd), a native of Yewaland and Ogun State in general.

Ambassador Isola said, the late General lived a highly eventful and fulfilled life.

The letter read: “General Olurin lived a highly eventful and fulfilled life. He displayed a strong grip on his beats, showing discipline, loyalty, capacity and character….

“As a military Governor of the Old Oyo State, General Olurin displaced uncommon mettle, brilliance, vision, crisis-management capabilities and rare leadership skills.

“His success must have informed his choice as the Sole Administrator of Ekiti State following the impeachment of Governor Ayodele Fayose and declaration of a State of Emergency in 2006.

“Adieu to a gallant officer. Adieu to a great, astute and transformational leader. Adieu to a perfect gentleman”.

