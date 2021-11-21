From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian College of Accountancy Students Society (NICASS) has elected Amb Nyako Davou Ezekiel as its president for Course 28.

Nyako polled 216 votes to beat his colleague, Mr Henry Kenme, who scored 185 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bitrus Zinkur, who announced the result after the keenly contested election, declared Nyako Davou Ezekiel as the winner, having polled the highest votes.

‘I, Mr Bitrus Zinkur, Chairman Electoral Committee of NICASS course 28 declare Amb Nyako Davou Ezekiel as the president, Nigerian College of Accountancy Students Society (NICASS), Course 28, having scored the highest number of votes and meet all the necessary requirements of the law,’ he stated.

Nyako, who is the youngest president of the society, described the election as a genuine call to serve his colleagues.

He vowed to take advantage of the opportunity to bring positive changes that will add value to the running of the institution and the welfare of students.

