From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar has urged All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Bauchi state to be progressive-minded by ensuring that people feel the impact of the ruling government at all levels.

Tuggar made the call in an interview with Journalists, on the post APC local Government congress in Bauchi.

He said the stakeholders of the party in the state should go back to the basics for people to feel the impact of the government at all levels.

‘The Stakeholders holding positions and offices in the APC government at the center are resting on us that, what we are doing is necessary for people to know,’ he stated.

‘That will show that we are progressives, we should also ensure that we reach out to the grassroots.

‘As stakeholders we should also ensure that people are feeling the Impact of government directly and whatever that is necessary’

Ambassador Tuggar, who is also a Chieftain of APC, explained that stakeholders stood for what President Mohammmed Buhari stands for.

‘Therefore, we have to derive a mechanism that rewards consistency in the party, also ensuring fairness, and equity in our process’

Ambassador Tuggar urged loyalists and stakeholders to drive the change craved for the people that will bring value and strengthen the party in the state.

He noted that reclaiming the state from the opposition would not be a difficult issue.

Tuggar added that ‘we have put the past behind, we must all rise up to take up the challenge and reclaim our dear state’

He described the APC local government congress as a success and appreciated the large turnout of party loyalists.

‘People are happy with the outcome with the change of leadership in my Local Government Gamawa , that was informed by the lapses of the party during the 2019 elections.

‘In my local government area Gamawa the consensus was like a general election with a huge population and acceptance of all the stakeholders, it was a success,” Tuggar said.