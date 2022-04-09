Like the typical Okrika man and elders, the late Pa Clement Genesis Chepaka populated his household and built a great family. The ace television producer had an unflinching love for his immediate family, his Okrika culture and the entire people of the kingdom. As he advanced in age, one of his several hearts’ desires was to be survived by a family who would give him a befitting burial at his home whenever he transited to glory. Today, his wish is surely coming to pass, as his funeral has been fixed by his family and his daughter, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr. Maureen P. Tamuno.

The funeral arrangement will start with an evening of tributes on Tuesday, April 26 at the Reens Arena in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. The funeral service and interment will take place at Saint Peter Cathedral Okrika, while the reception will be held at Everest Centre also in Okrika. The historic Okrika town is expected to stand still for days as top politicians, celebrities, socialites, diplomats and first-class kings, amongst others, have already written to confirm their attendance in honour of Ambassador Tamuno and the rest of her family. Many who know the beautiful woman understand that she doesn’t do her own thing in half measures and will surely spare no expenses to make the event a memorable one that will be spoken of for a long time to come.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The late Pa Chepaka, who died at the ripe age of 93 in January, was a media practitioner and producer with the Rivers State Ministry of Information. He was a statesman, a custodian of history and tradition, and a disciplinarian to boot.