By Christian Agadibe

Star actress, Rachael Okonkwo popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is currently basking in the euphoria of her new endorsements. This is coming after Ayoola Foods and Aquadon Water signed her as ambassador of their brands.

The deals, according to Nwa Nsukka, are accompanied by lots of goodies; hence she has pledged to put her best foot forward in promoting the brands. “I’m really delighted about the endorsements. And I promise to uplift these brands to achieve maximum effect in visibility and exposure to the market,” she said.

Writing on her Instagram handle, the actress emphasised, “Congratulations to me as I join this noble and family-oriented brand @Ayoolafoodsng as its brand ambassador. @Ayoolafoodsng, thank you for choosing me. I’m utterly grateful for this opportunity.”