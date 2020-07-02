Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, forwarded 41 names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The president had earlier forwarded names of career ambassadorial nominees where every state was captured to the Senate in May. However, in the non-career list sent to the Senate, the South East and South South got the least slots, while North West, North East, North Central and South West got the lion’s share.

While Kano, Kwara and Oyo got three slots each and Adamawa, Benue and Borno two slots each, Abia, Niger, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got none.

In the letter read by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, no explanation was offered by President Buhari why three states and FCT were excluded from the list.

No state in the South South and South East got more than one slot unlike the other four geopolitical zones, with the South East getting four nominees in all.

Some of the nominees and their states are Umar Sulieman, Adamawa; L. S Mandama, Adamawa; Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom; Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra; Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi; Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa; Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue; Paul Adikwu, Benue; Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno; Bwala Bukar, Borno; Monique Ekpong, Cross River; Oma Djebah, Delta; Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi; Yamah Musa, Edo; and C. O Ugwu, Enugu.

Hajara Salim, Gombe; Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo; Ali Magashi, Jigawa; M. A Markarfi, Kaduna; Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano; Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano; Amina Kurawa, Kano; Yahaya Lawal, Katsina; Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi; Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara Abioye Bello, Kwara; Zara Umar, Kwara; Ademola Seriki, Lagos; Henry Omaku, Nasarawa; Sarafa Isola, Ogun; Nimi Akinkube, Ondo; Adejaba Bello, Osun; Adeshina Alege, Oyo; Debo Adeshina, Oyo; Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo; and Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau. Others are Maureen Tamuno, Rivers; Faruk Yabo, Sokoto; Adamu Hassan, Taraba; Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe; and Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara.