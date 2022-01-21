At the ceremony, the Estate Surveyors & Valuers were reminded of the onerous role they must play in influencing government’s policies towards reducing the high housing deficit in the country.

The Chairman Organising Committee for the 2001 Class Set Estate Management Department Alumni Association of the University of Lagos, Wale Afolabi, stated this at a dinner in Lagos, recently.

Afolabi said: “Without a fragment of a doubt, we know what the challenges are in our nation so as professional Estate Surveyors & Valuers, we must brace ourselves for further individual successes, not jettisoning our role in ensuring that we influence the government to reduce the deplorable housing deficit in Nigeria.