Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chief Enoch Tabena, Chief of Ndola chiefdom in Kurmi local government area in Taraba has called on both Federal and Taraba state governments to deploy more security to boarder between Kurmi in Taraba state and the Republic of Cameron to check activities of illegal migration in the area.

Tabena, who made the call on Thursday while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo said that movement of Ambazonia Nationals into the boarder areas under his chiefdom posed a serious security threat to the people of the area and the state at large as the locals do not have the capacity to challenge such influx of illegal immigrants in the area

The monarch who commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for creating more chiefdoms in the state, as the action brings governance closer to the people, called on relevant authorities to deploy more security surveillance to the area to urgently check their activities.

He however, appealed to the governor to allow the third class chiefs to appoint District Heads within their domain.

He said that the spate of insecurity in his domain was minimal, adding that the traditional structure in his chiefdoms has made communication between the rulers and inhabitants very easy, and assured Gov Ishaku of an improve community governance so as to achieve a peaceful and crime free environment.