Public transportation in Lagos has taken on a new dimension following the introduction of free rides for commuters in various parts of the city and on different days, by Amber Energy drink, a brand on the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Ltd.

To ensure that the offer was easily accessible to Lagosians, the company had put in place a co-ordinated arrangement with the transport authorities that enables members of the public buy a can of the drink at BRT bus terminals or yellow buses garages and parks in the city, and get a free BRT ticket.

Depending on the destination, the purchased can of drink gives the commuter free entry into a BRT bus or the popular Lagos yellow bus, for a smooth ride between 4pm to 6pm, from Monday to Friday every week..

The initiative which was flagged off recently is already exciting Lagos commuters at approved BRT and yellow bus terminals, including Leventis, CMS, Oyingbo, Fadeyi, Maryland, and Ojota {where the offer is available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for BRT buses).

At Oshodi, Obalende, Marina, Ojuelegba and CMS, the promo runs on Wednesdays and Fridays for rides in yellow buses, while at all the locations, the sight to behold is that of Amber Energy drink brand ambassadors beautifully clad in the branded T-shirts and caps.

Commenting on the novel initiative, a Lagos state civil servant, Opeyemi Ojulari, who boarded a bus at the Oyingbo terminal after the day’s work, said “Commuting within Lagos metropolis has never been this fun and exciting.’

Also giving his experience, Mrs. Sola Ijatuyi, a businesswoman at Marina area of Lagos, expressed her joy at the BRT bus terminal at CMS, saying she deliberately dropped her car at home to experience the free bus ride..

At Fadeyi BRT terminal, the story was the same with commuters queuing up in an orderly manner and observing the social distancing protocols.

Speaking on the initiative, the General Manager of Amber Energy Drink Ltd, Ms. Lola Adedeji said, “For us at Amber Energy Drinks Ltd, we have done everything possible, even what other companies cannot do to satisfy and meet our consumers’ needs and demands.

“We have taken our time not just to study the market but also who our consumers are and what they will need, and have decided that at every step on the way, Amber will meet the needs of its consumers, so, it is so much fun and many wonders are still coming from the Amber Energy world!”

Corroborating the General Manager’s position, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Temitope Adetiba said, “We have embarked on this BRT Bus Ride initiative to make commuting in Lagos metropolis more fun and pleasure while meeting the physical, economic and emotional needs of our teeming consumers”.

The Head of Marketing said since it was launched into the market a few weeks ago, “Amber’s cardinal marketing objective is to always win with its consumers. “We identify the gap in the market, and we lapped on it to make life better, pleasant and nourishing for our consumers”.

Also commenting, Assistant Head of Sales and Marketing, Korede Omole, disclosed that since the launch of the new energy drink, the demand has been quite encouraging; an indication that the grateful commuters were responding with patronage “and now see us and our brand as partners in progress.”