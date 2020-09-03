poised to ameliorate the harsh economic conditions of Nigerians, Amber Energy Drink, a premium energy drink on the stable of Amber Energy Drinks Ltd has began an empowerment programme aimed at improving the standards of living of Nigerians.

Flagging off the Empowerment scheme in Lagos, General Manager of Amber Energy Drink Ltd, Ms. Lola Adedeji said the “empowerment programme (AEP) was borne out of our core values and beliefs. We believe in helping people become more self-dependent by making more money and creating a livelihood for themselves”.

According to her, “we believe Nigerians will and should drive the economy, we want them to have multiple streams of income so that they can be financially independent”, she disclosed adding that the scheme is such that would be mutually rewarding and profitable to all stakeholders.

With this, a participant gets a product loan to the value of N100,000 to trade and repay the principal while interest would only be paid within a period of Four months. Interest rate, according to the General Manager is 5% flat rate. The empowerment programme would also afford beneficiaries the opportunity to own Amber Energy Canopy for stocking and selling the products. The Canopy will also be repaid within twelve to eighteen months. Adedeji said the company would open an account with them and each will be credited with one-hundred thousand naira only. This will in turn be auto debited with 20 crates of Amber Energy Drinks that would be traded for repayment by the beneficiaries.

In other words, beneficiaries who have become automatic vendors and trade partners can get as many crates of the Amber Energy products on a monthly basis and make as much as five-hundred thousand naira as profit depending on their sales efficiency. The Empowerment tagged: “Choose Your Hustle” is in form of a trade loan finance and lease of Recharge Spot.

Amber Energy Drinks Head of Sales, Mrs Temitope Adetiba said the company has put in place all arrangements to make the empowerment scheme a huge success.