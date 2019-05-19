Former Super Eagles stars comprising of the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba and Finidi George among others rolled back the years in an enthralling novelty football match against legends of the game from other African countries at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

The game which was in honour of Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, whose tenure ends on May 29 ended in a 4-4 draw.

Kanu, Garba Lawal, Obafemi Martins and ace comedian, Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY scored for the Nigerian side coached by former Super Eagles coach Johannes Bonfrere while their opponents’ goals were scored by Keida Keita, Titi Camara, Khalilou Fadiga and El Hadji Diouf who tucked away the ball from the penalty spot.

The African legends which paraded Peterside Idah (former Nigerian international); Didier Zokora, Khalilou Fadiga, Christian Karembeu, Titi Camara, El Hadji Diouf, Stephen Appiah, Diomansy Kamara were coached by former Golden Eaglets coach Fanny Amun.