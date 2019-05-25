Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday congratulated his counterparts in Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Kebbi, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu on their emergence as Chairmen of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) respectively. Governor Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna described their emergence as well deserved, adding that both being governors from the progressive fold was not only a positive sign for the party, but also a good omen for democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me congratulate my brother governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Alhaji Atiku Bagudu on their election as Chairman of NGF and PGF respectively. Their emergence has come at a time when our democracy needs men with proven track record of progressive leadership and experience. Dr. Fayemi is a technocrat and development expert with a rich wealth of experience over the years and I am confident that he will galvanise the NGF to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to take the nation to the next level.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), comprising all state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has elected the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, as its new chairman.

The forum rose from its several hours meeting, held on Thursday night, at Imo State Government Lodge, Abuja, to unanimously elect the Kebbi governor, as chairman of the Forum to replace the erstwhile chairman and outgoing governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha. In a statement signed by the Director General, Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the forum said: “The election of Bagudu is in furtherance of the commitment of the progressive governors to deepen democratic governance in the country.