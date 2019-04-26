Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, will today, declare open the 13th annual Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos West.

The four-day event coming up at Methodist Nigeria, Odi-Olowo, Mushin area of the state, kicked off on Wednesday, with the ministerial and lay sessions.

The synod programme would be rounded off with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 28, at the same venue.

The theme for this year’s synod, “Obedience to God – Better than Sacrifice,” the church said, was prayerfully selected to challenge Nigerians to be obedient to the word of God; in order to live in a peaceful world.

According to the Chief Host of the Synod, the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Revd. Oluyemisi Ogunlere: “God’s promise to us as a nation is for us to just be obedient to him in all ramifications of our llives and we live to experience a peaceful world that is devoid of all the calamities in our land, all natural disasters and self destructions around us and ultimately turn all our challenges to opportunities with the new things that God will do in our lives as his beloved children.

“As Methodist, we’ve challenged ourselves to take a position on how best we should be obedient to God’s ways to create and add value to our immediate societies by bringing it to the front burner at this year’s synod of the diocese and pray for peace and togetherness among nations all over the world especially in our dear country Nigeria.”

Lay President of the Diocese, Mr. Deji Aderibigbe, said “this year’s Synod, which is the 13th edition in the history of the diocese, is expected to attract notable personalities within and outside the Methodist family, to be led by Prelate of the Methodist Church, Dr. Samuel Uche, among others.