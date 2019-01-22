Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has lifted the embargo on granting of planning permit for construction of Petrol Filling Stations (PFS), in the state.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, also rolled out guidlines detailing the requirements to be met by operators seeking planning permits for PFS and gas plants.

Government had, on April 26, 2017, announced the ban, following indiscriminate siting of petrol and gas stations across the state; arising from explosions.

Lifting the embargo, yesterday, Ambode also ordered immediate implementation of the reviewed guidlines, among which is the maximum of about 1, 000 square metres of land size (developing area) for gas stations in the state.

Siting of gas and PFS in the state now requires a minimum of 1, 500 square metres and maximum of 2, 500 square metres for developing area, while a minimum of 1, 000 and 1, 500 maximum of square metres land required for different categories. Among facilities to be provided at the stations, as stated in the template include fire-fighting equipment, toilets, borehole and overhead water tank, changing rooms, office, water springler, smoke/gas leakage detector, CCTV, etc.