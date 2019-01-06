Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is one of the golden boys of the current generation of governors. A man of great vision, depth and managerial acuity. A great administrator who just wants to get the job done. He may not be a good politician by Nigerian standard of gauging political sagacity. But he is a good leader; a listening leader.

Before the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Lagos State in which he lost his ticket for a second term bid, Ambode was on the fly. Lagos was one huge workshop. From roads to schools to medicare, Ambode was deeply inclined on delivering a mega and modern Lagos through massive infrastructural development. It was a most promising ambition in urban renewal.

He delivered ‘Light up Lagos’ project which brought illumination to many streets and byways and forced criminals to beat a retreat. He delivered diverse types of roads. He improved on the strategic Lagos rice project; he did so much more.

But Ambode currently seems to have switched off. This became noticeable since the potentate in the state decreed he would be a one-term governor. The denial of Ambode of a second term ticket only confirms that in the power game called politics, there are principalities. There are gods that must be eternally appeased. This is where Ambode erred. He was the good guy doing good works; striving to build the society. He sought after the common good without factoring the place of the principalities and the potentates. Many great administrators suffer this. The jump into the political space with the same administrative template they used in ideal administrative ecosystems. They come with grand idealistic ideas and recipes. But politics, especially Nigerian politics, is neither the ideal nor the archetype of what is normal. It is a turf for the most absurd, a hatchery for the most aberrant.