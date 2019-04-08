Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has performed the pre-launch of a $50 million manufacturing plant in Lekki Free Zone, and has expressed optimism that the facility would go a long way in creating jobs and boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Speaking at the pre-launch of the factory belonging to Longrich, a Chinese firm, Ambode said the facility is another success story of the efforts of the state government in attracting investment, as well as eloquent confirmation of the strategic importance of the free trade zone to the state’s economy.

The governor said 25 companies are presently setting up manufacturing plants within the zone, and that it was, indeed, gratifying that the efforts to drive investments are yielding positive results.

He said the most important thing to him is that whether in government or outside of government, factories were springing up in the zone, thereby creating job opportunities for the people and improving the economy of the State.

Ambode said: “One of the most fulfilling feelings in life is to see one’s efforts yield positive results. It gives me immense satisfaction to be here, today (yesterday), to witness this pre-launch ceremony of Longrich Nigeria Manufacturing Plant, to be located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria.

“At the inception of this administration, one of our core focus areas was attracting investments to our State; to create employment for our people and wealth for our investors. Today’s event is one of those crowning moments that confirm that our efforts have been rewarded.”

Governor Ambode particularly commended Longrich for the decision to site the $50 million factory in Lagos, of all the cities and countries in Africa.

“I have been informed that this Lekki Longrich facility, upon completion, would not only be the hub for the distribution of the products to the African sub-region but would provide employment for, at least, 1,000 new workers in our state and boost the nation’s foreign exchange earnings from exportation of manufactured products to other African Countries.

‘If we go by the success story of Longrich in China and the company’s track record, there is no doubt that Longrich Nigeria would be modelled after the world-class LONGLIQI Bio-Industrial Park in China, which covers more than 133 hectares and serves as location of LONGLIQI Bio-Science Co. Limited,” the governor said.

He described the firm as a global brand with range of top class quality products and unique business model. He also praised the fact that Longrich had created wealth for over 500,000 people who are trading in more than 30 brands of the company, with majority of the traders residing in the state.

Besides, governor Ambode assured that the state government would continue to play its role as business enablers, especially by providing the necessary infrastructure and services required to support all investors and businesses who decide to make Lagos their home.