Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday urged residents to cooperate with security agencies in keeping the peace and ensuring safety of life and property in the build up to the series of political events to herald the forthcoming elections in the state as well as the Lagos Access Marathon.

This was even as the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, alerted residents that there would be heavy presence of security personnel in the next few weeks, to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The governor, who spoke, yesterday, shortly after the security council meeting at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, disclosed that the security agencies have assured they will leave no stone unturned to ensure the peace enjoyed in the state is not compromised.

Ambode hinted that a lineup of political activities in the build up to the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the March 2 governorship and House of Assembly elections could require some restriction of movement, just as he appealed to residents for understanding.

Meanwhile, Ambode, yesterday, said the government is ready to go into talks with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to facilitate amicable resolution of the age-long tussle between the federal agency and the state Inland Waterways Authority (LASWA) over regulation and control.

Ambode said this when receiving NIWA’s Managing Director, Olorunnimbe Mamora and top management staff of the agency on a courtesy visit, at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

Earlier, Mamora said his team was at Lagos House to raise the bar for the good of the people by amicably resolving issues relating to waterways transportation, right of way of waterfront and sensitisation of waterways users on the need to always fully comply with waterways transportation code.

He said putting the perennial conflict between NIWA and LASWA behind was the most patriotic thing to do, and that it would also be in the best interest of all, especially the economic prosperity of the people.

The governor said without prejudice to the matter currently before the Supreme Court, the state government, nonetheless, was ready to implement strategies to engender peaceful resolution of the grey areas and points of conflict in the overall interest of the people.