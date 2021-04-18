By Cosmas Omegoh

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has a lot to gain from former Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode.

He described Ambode’s politics as Zikist in content, noting that Igbo, Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba as well as other ethnic nationalities lived together in peace during the tenure.

His words: “Governor Ambode transformed his Epe ancestral home road infrastructure to compete with Sugarland of Texas, USA road infrastructures.

“Gov. Ambode redeemed Nigeria’s image by transforming the Murtala Mohammed International Airport road in Ikeja to the admiration of the entire world that visits Nigeria through Lagos airport, a project abandoned by all former Lagos State governors.”

While maintaining that President Buhari has a lot to learn from Amode, he said “such a rare talent should not be left to disappear into oblivion due to mere political consideration.”

He added: “If you ask me, such a character is needed to help salvage Nigeria from the quagmire that she is faced. For as the Holy Book proclaims, you cannot light a candle and put in under the table; you position it in a high place to give light to the entire house.”