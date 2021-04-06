From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has commended military troops for their courage and gallantry during an ambush on state officials by Boko Haram weekend.

Zulum gave the commendation in a statement issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau. He said the troops did not only give the insurgents a stiff fight but also seized their weapons after killing some. The insurgents had ambushed the state committee on Resetlement of IDPs during a tour in the state on last Sunday.

“The Governor commends the Nigerian military such as troops of the 26 Brigade in Gwoza for eliminating and injuring scores of insurgents on Sunday and recovering their weapons,” he said.

He said Zulum particularly commended troops of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole for eliminating some insurgents and recovering their weapons on Friday, along Monguno-Gajiram road during an ambush by the terror group at Jigalta village.

He said the governor was impressed by the patriotism displayed by the troops in the nearly an hour gun battle

“The governor was impressed that despite three soldiers sustaining minor injuries, the troops chased the fleeing insurgents to the bush, neutralized all locations and proceeded with their escort duty,” he stated.