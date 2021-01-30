In a renewed counter-insurgency operation, Nigerian troops in collaboration with the Multi-Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) on Friday eliminated top Boko Haram Commanders in strategic ambushes.

A military intelligence source told an online news platform, PRNigeria, that troops eliminated two terrorists’ Commanders Alai Bor and Maleum Modu and other Boko Haram fighters at different locations in Borno State.

The source said: “Nigerian troops with the support of MNJTF eliminated Alai Bor, a leader of Boko Haram in Buwari village in Bama while attempting to cross Gwoza-Pulka highways with six other terrorists in his entourage.

“The other terrorists’ commander, Maleum Modu and three Boko Haram fighters were gunned down by the Nigerian troops while the terrorists were conducting surveillance around Mafa axis.

“Items recovered from them included motorcycles and weapons.”

In another development, there is confusion in Shura (consultation) Council of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) over the appointment of one Abu Dawud as its new leader.

This is coming after some militant forces in what appeared as a ‘coup d’etat’ overthrew Amir Abbah-Gana at Tumbum Kayowa.

Abbah Gana, it was learnt, was ousted following a mass protest against the lopsided appointment of one Aliyu Chakkar as the new “Governor of the Lake Chad”. Chakkar replaced one Goni Maina, a former Commander.

It was further gathered that bloody gunfire between militants forces supporting the factional “Governors”, led to the death of dozens of insurgents.

Before the appointment of Abu Dawud, one Amir Goni Mustapha was appointed as acting Leader, and Chief Imam of the ISWAP sect for three weeks, while awaiting the decision of the Shura Council.

The reason for the dissolution, according to the Shura Council, include, but not limited to the loss of territories as a result of the offensives launched by the Nigerian Army; Air Force; Chadian Army, Nigerienne forces and the regional Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) troops, under Abbah-Gana’s watch.

It was also learnt that series of air raids and merciless operations by ground troops of the Nigerian military, under “Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO,” a subsidiary operation in the Northeast, have eliminated many Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region, even as other dozen terrorists and their families have fled the region.

