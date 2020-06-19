AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Thursday said it planned to reopen theatres at about 450 locations in the U.S. on July 15 and expected returning to full seating capacity around Thanksgiving.

The world’s largest movie theatre operator also said it would reopen the remaining 150 theatres in the country in time for opening of Walt Disney Co’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ July 31 release of “Tenet”.

The company said it would adopt a four-phase approach to increasing limitations on the seating capacity, adding that social distancing would be enforced across all auditoriums.

In phase 1, beginning July 15, ticket availability in all AMC auditoriums will be capped at 30 per cent of the normal seating capacity and it will block every other row in non-recliner auditoriums.

This cap will be increased to 40 per cent of the seating capacity in phase 2 and 50 per cent in phase 3, which is expected to begin around the Labour Day weekend.

The company plans to operate at full capacity in Phase 4, expected around Thanksgiving.

AMC also said that as part of its health and sanitation programme, every auditorium would be cleaned between each show time along with a routine disinfection of all high-touch areas including door handles, stanchions, service counters, handrails, escalator rails, benches and restroom fixtures. (Reuters/NAN)