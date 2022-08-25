A beverage company based in Adamawa State, AMCO JEK, has been named distributor of Odogwu bitters, a drink owned by Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana.

With the names of distributors officially published by Cubana Trading Company, other customers of the brand will now deal directly with distributors like AMCO JEK whose major focus is marketing of various product ranges such as distilled liquor, wines, soft drinks and among others.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting organised by the management of Odogwu Bitters in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer of AMCO JEK, Emmanuel Muojeke thanked the brand for deeming him fit to be one of the distributors of company.

He equally appreciated his brothers, Ifeanyi and

Obumneme Muojeke and the sub distributors, whose support he said yielded AMCO JEK the nomination of distributorship.

The management of Odogwu Bitters and brand ambassadors like Shaggy, Real Warri Pikin, Zubby Micheal, Alex Ekubo, Portable known as ZAZU, MrJollof will all storm Adamawa on October 2, 2022 for a thank you visit following the performance of AMCO JEK as one of the most active distributors of Odogwu Bitters in Nigeria