Alhaja Sarat Banire, mother of the Chairman of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr Muiz Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), passed away Friday night aged 92.

A short statement released by the Banire family on Saturday says the remains of Alhaja Banire will be interred at the Ebony Vault, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos at 2 pm today in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late matriarch of the Banire family is survived by relations and children, including AMCON Chairman Dr Muiz Banire, who was also a former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaja Raimot Ajoke Banire, Mr Ajibola Banire, Dr Rasheed Oki and Mr Ayoola Oke.