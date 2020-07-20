Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos has set aside an order wrongly executed by Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) on one of the properties of DPKAY Homes and Property Limited in Sangotedo, Etiosa Local Government, Lagos.

The order, which according to AMCON, was to take over 20 hectares of land acquired by the firm from Lagos State government, backed up with documents, purchase receipts and letter of allocation.

In the affidavit in support of the motion, it was averred that during the execution of the court’s order, AMCON handed to the General Manager of the firm a letter written by Lanre Olaoluwa to Kuti Taofeeq, which purportedly has to do the property being taken over. ºAfter execution of the court’s order, the firm averred that it wrote to AMCON that it levied execution on a wrong property, but the commission refused to get back to the firm.

However, in order to reverse the court’s order, the firm filed a motion before Justice Saidu praying that the earlier order be discharged, particularly order which has to do with the property.