Fred Itua, Abuja

Asset Management Company Of Nigeria (AMCON) has revealed it would go to any length to recover N5 trillion debts from Nigerians after its officials detained a court bailiff.

The court official had come to serve a court process over an Abuja property owned by Assorted Foods and Integrated Company that was on appeal.

Daily Sun learnt that the bailiff, Mr. Emeka Obiakor, had come to serve AMCON a notice of appeal for a motion for injunction and other appeal documents. Rather than accept the court services, the AMCON, allegedly detained him.

In his deposition via an affidavit at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Obiakor said that between 11:45 pm to 12:30 pm, he served a record of appeal, motion on notice, appellant brief and further and better affidavit and notice of appeal on the AMCON.

“But the process was refused by execution unit, stating that there is an address for service that I should go and serve their lawyers. When I refused, they called the police on me and said that I can’t leave the building until I take my process along with me,” Obiakor deposed.

AMCON has been in court with Assorted Foods and Beverages, a company that obtained a bank loan from the defunct Oceanic Bank and whose loan portfolio, according to AMCON has been non performing. AMCON had in May last year obtained a court ruling granting the asset management company possession of an Abuja property on Plot No. 136, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11, belonging to Assorted Foods and Integrated Beverages Ltd.

But the embattled company had filed a swift appeal asking for a notice of appeal and motion of injunction.

According to Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu, a human right lawyer and privy to the matter, the court processes were served on AMCON and its lawful attorney, Joe Dappa and co on May.

“Aside these, records show show the respondent did file responses to the appeal dated May 21, 2019.

“By these, it’s clear that parties have submitted themselves to the court of appeal and it’s expected that both parties sheathe their sword,” Ugochukwu said.

AMCON recently went on the offensive on debtors after revelations that less than 20 debtors are responsible for over 65 per cent of the N5 trillion debt owed by banks.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, recently set up a task force with a mandate to devise a strategy to recover the N5 trillion owed to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the ministry of justice.