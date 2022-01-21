From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has formally taken over the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited, currently neck deep in debt and battling to stay afloat.

Staff of IBEDC got wind of the development via a memo signed by the Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele on Friday.

The development, it was gathered, jolted the staff who did not see it coming and feared there could be attendant job loss.

Ayodele calmed the frail nerves of the anxious workers by assuring them that their jobs were intact.

The memo read; “Further, to the judgment wherein the Federal High Court on the 8th of September 2021 granted preservative orders in favour of Asset Management Corporation, AMCON, (being the Receiver/Manager of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited); the court has appointed Mr Kunle Ogunba Esq. SAN to act as Receiver/ Manager Nominee in the receivership action.

“Based on the foregoing the Receiver/Manager came in today 20th January 2022 (Thursday) to the IBEDC Headquarters to take charge formally and subsequently met with the management team. Therefore, I hereby wish to inform all staff that there is no cause for alarm.

“We are assured of job security which entails our position/ duties in the company, being entitlements to our salaries and other benefits etc.

“On behalf of the management, I urge us all to kindly go about the efficient discharge of our duties to ensure a speedy and mutually beneficial resolution.

“I wish us all the best, while I appeal that we continue to remember IBEDC in our prayers.”