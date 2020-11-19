Following the order of Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of 12 prime assets belonging to Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the chief promoter of Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited in Lagos and Abuja over a about N70billion debt.

In compliance to the enforcement order of the court, AMCON, through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners, yesterday( Wednesday November 18, 2020) took effective possession of all his 12 properties, which include the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.

The rest include the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Express Way, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located at No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.

In addition to the take-over of the listed properties, the Court also ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim.