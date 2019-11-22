Henry Uche

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has vowed to recover about N12.9 billion owed it by Victory Park Estate Lekki, Lagos.

The debt was charged in the Federal High Court, Lagos by Honorable Justice I.N Buba in favor of AMCON in suit No. FHC/L/CS/744/2017. Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, Counsel to AMCON, Jide Olasite of Matrix Solicitors said its client (AMCON) will do everything within its power to recover the money as it is fit and proper to do so.

Olasite also refuted reports making the rounds against AMCON by the main defendants in the case of AMCON vs Knight Rook Ltd (Victory Park Estate) Lekki, claiming that AMCON took possession of the said Property unduly.

He argued that the reports perpetuated by the main defendants /contendants against AMCON being; Grat Property Ltd, Olajide Awosedo and Knight Rook Ltd, are not only misleading but unfounded, urging the publics to disregard such reports as false and uncalled for. Also the legal practitioner added that reports and cases raised against the Receiver/Manager of Knight Rook Ltd, Lanre Olaoluwa (appointed by Federal Government) are targeted at tarnishing the image of AMCON, adding that he was acting within the ambit of the law and his object clause.

“To set the record straight, AMCON did not take illegal possession of the property of Victory Park Estate, we acted in line with court rulings, so going to the media to malign AMCON and its Receiver /Manager does not change the fact on ground because the property belongs to federal government and the debt belongs to all Nigerians. “It is important to note that AMCON is a victim of some fraudulent activities which gave rise to the issues and stands to lose over N12.9 billion which is its judgement debt which belongs to all Nigerians. We therefore implore your understanding and support even as AMCON continues to engage all stakeholders in resolving these issues and realising its debts”.