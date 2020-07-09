Former governor of old Anambra State and senator who represented Enugu East, Jim Nwobodo, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has wiped away his tears by constructing the 14-Bay Bailey Bridge across Nyama River linking Umuogo and Umuagba Amechi Uno/Obeagu communities in Enugu South Local Government Area.

Nwobodo, who spoke during the inauguration of the bridge by Ugwuanyi, expressed his gratitude to the governor for “constructing this bridge for my community on your own initiative and without any prompting.”

The contract for the bridge was awarded to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Engineers by the Enugu State Government.

Nwobodo said he was delighted that Ugwuanyi has actualised the long-held dream of his community, a feat that past governors could not accomplish.

The former governor, who was accompanied to the event by his wife, Pat, also commended Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State.

He said the existing peace in the state has brought security and rapid development, especially in the rural areas, saying: “Thank you (Ugwuanyi) for this great honour you have done to me. I thank you for wiping away my tears.

“Since 1999, I have never been to Enugu and stayed more than two weeks. But since this governor came, I have been in Enugu for the past six months because of the peace he has entrenched.”

Ugwuanyi said his administration was compelled to construct the bridge because of the need to unlock the tremendous opportunities for the benefitting communities in line with the state government’s rural development agenda.

The governor disclosed that his administration “made a deliberate choice of awarding this project to 82 Division Army engineers due to their rich history of competency in delivery of resilient Bailey Bridges.

“This project dovetails into the integrated rural development agenda of our administration; enhancing connectivity and access to homes/businesses/communities as well as stimulating commerce/economic growth in the benefiting communities,” he said.