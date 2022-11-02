From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has said that the best and greatest tributes Nigeria government and Nigerians can pay to the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi is to cede the presidency to the South East in 2023 and unconditionally release IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

CLO described the demise of the last and only surviving nationalist and founding father of the country, Chief Amechi (Dara Akunwafor and the boy is good) as very shocking, disbelief and devastating to South East in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The group said that Chief Amechi was a great patriot, moralist, statesman, incorruptible politician, democrat and conscience of the nation, stressing that he alongside other patriots like Azikiwe, Balewa, Awolowo, Enahoro and others made tremendous sacrifices toward actualizing Nigeria Independence in 1960.

In a condolence message endorsed by the Anambra state chairman chapter of CLO Mr Vincent Ezekwueme and its secretary Chidi Mbah tagged “the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, no evil will torment them”.

“He was a moralist, humanitarian, detribalised, and above all loves and serves God and humanity. His love for justice, equity, good governance and egalitarian society is legendary and unprecedented. It is worthy of note that Dr Pius Ezeife went to Abuja to plead with the President for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for the restoration of security, peace, development and progress in the South East in particular and the entire country.

“The family and those he left behind should take solace in the fact he came, saw, conquered and lived outstanding and remarkable life worthy of commendation and emulation. His last wish and appeal was for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader and ceding of the presidency to South East in the spirit of justice, equity, good conscience and morality.

“As you peacefully died on All Saints Day, you have triumphed and are now in paradise. God will give Mbazulike family, Nnewi South, Anambrarians and his loved ones the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the group stated.