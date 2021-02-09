From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

First Republic Aviation Minister and member of the defunct Zikist Movement, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has back the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

Amechi disclosed this while playing host to national executive members of Ohabeze Ndigbo in his Ukpor home, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday.

He specifically told Obiozor that it was not easy to rule over Igbo as a people, but declared that the mandate to control the entire Igbo people was in his hands.

“As the governors are entitled to govern their individual states, Ambassador Obiozor has the mandate to rule the entire Igbo race home and abroad, and this position has mandated you to carry everybody along without minding the state of origin of the people, “ he said.

Amechi who narrated how he suffered for the independence of Nigeria and Igbo liberation, promised that he would continue to defend and speak for Ndigbo as long as he lived.

In his speech, Obiozor, regretted that Ndigbo had been neglected for so long, saying that Igbo were facing threats in Nigeria assuring that under his watch such threats would no longer be acceptable.

He promised that Ohaneze Ndigbo would never relent in fighting for the rights of Igbo. He said all the evils against Igbo should be stopped while appealing for collective support from Igbo for Ohaneze to achieve its objective.

“What was not possible in terms if Igbo welfare and development in the past, must be made possible under my administration,” he said.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanynwu who with others accompanied Obiozor to Ukpor also lamented the continued marginalisation of Igbo. He noted that Ndigbo were pained for their exclusion in the recent appointment of service chiefs, and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to balance the equation.

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was also in the entourage said Obiozor was a consensus candidate for the position of Ohaneze President General, adding that Igbo were confident in his leadership and would give him maximum support.

National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo and immediate past Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra State, Damian Okeke-Ogene, assured that the present leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo would work towards gating everything that had been denied Igbo in Nigeria.

He described Amechi as a living institution in Igbo land and wondered who could step into his shoes by the time he finishes his assignments.