From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Mr Livingstone Wechie is a popular public affairs analyst and social justice crusader. He is known for his outspokenness on topical issues. He is the chairman, Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) worldwide, the Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (TIFPI) and former chairman of the famous Integrity Group. In this interview with Sunday Sun, he spoke on the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State, Bola Tinubu for president 2023, Lekki Toll Gate panel’s report and other issues. Excerpts:

You were a former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. Is the crisis in the party irreconcilable?

Ordinarily, no crisis can be said to be irreconcilable if you are dealing with men of goodwill. However, the issue of the APC is a mere charade laced with an opaque and grotesque system that has become a travesty of collective expectations. What was expected of the APC is to lead a formidable opposition in the state. But, it disappointed totally due to primordial sentiment where personality contest of pride rather took the centre stage among its principal officers. It plays petty and petit politics instead of true party politics. This deceit is coming from its known principal members who have succeeded in destroying the political fortunes and prospects of its followers since 2015 till date. Their followers are not aware that the ship has left the harbour and things have changed. My worry is for the mass of young people who have been subjected to a blind political future with almost no hope and groping in the dark by the APC in Rivers State. The party has lots of unexploited prospects, but they have shown the inability to birth the needed platform.

How would you judge Rivers State APC’s preparedness for 2023 elections?

Let me tell you without mincing words, it does not truly and really exist in Rivers State, except for the pockets of its overlords and this is not good. It is sad that the party is led by shylocks who as merchants of Venice trade their followers for selfish political gains for a pound of flesh because the success of the party is not their heartbeat. It has nothing so far to show that it is ready or will ever be ready for any elections, call it 2023 or any other dispensation. If APC Rivers is interested in 2023, it will make an executive committee chairmaned by Orji Ngofa, for instance, and not what they have now a huge bunch of unserious people. You cannot face a Wike with a joker. Hence, you can now painfully say that Wike is the only political structure in Rivers State as at today. The fact is that APC Rivers State under the leadership of the Minister is not interested in the Brick House at all and this is what they have proven by their conduct to discerning minds. You want to know why? The Minister knows that the day the APC produces a governor in this state, the attention will move and he will lose leadership and control to the governor. So, he will only ensure a lame-dock Exco and a defeatist candidate for elections that will be overrun by the PDP or a Wike so he can maintain charge of federal opportunities monopolistically. That is the game he is playing and nothing more pretentious. So, Wike will continue to hold the ace in Rivers politics as long as an Amaechi is not ready to fight. By implication, as long as an Amaechi is comfortable at the federal, it matters less whether a Wike is governor in Rivers or not, because the political ambitions and aspirations of followers remain secondary.

Recently, a faction of APC in Rivers State adopted Bola Tinubu for president in 2023 election. As someone who has held several sensitive positions and a notable public analyst, what’s your reaction?

Well, that is a right and choice as expressed by that faction. Fact remains that the faction in question will do anything to undermine and frustrate His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi at any cost as a fight-back for frustrating Senator Magnus Abe from flying the party governorship flag. You can see why the APC cannot stand because you know what happens to the proverbial house divided against itself. These two factions are at daggers-drawn with each other and this has put the neck of the party in Rivers State on the slab for slaughter. If the Minister who is vying for the number one seat in the country as we hear, cannot boast of an organised one-house party structure in his home state, then, he may be in for a big play. Anything less clearly shows that they are deceiving their followers. It is obvious that nothing has changed as long as the almajiri style remains where one man is dictating the system. This dictatorship is not peculiar to the APC though, they have only not played it smartly because of their definition of loyalty and their inflicted megalomaniac. APC’s failure to lead in opposition has disappointed many of us who geared up to upstage and put the government of the day on its toes for better governance.

With this adoption, what do you expect from the APC in Rivers State in 2023?

With this adoption, it means the first time the other side, that is, the Minister’s camp keeps hoping and waiting for “Oga”. Their problem is that they have this myth that “Oga” is omnipotent and a magician. They are always late because of this notorious idea that “Oga will do it”. As long as Rotimi Amaechi is concerned, APC is merchandised for his handlers who feed and survive from their penchant for destroying creative and resourceful hands who genuinely come to help. As long as you are not in their gossip camp, you must be pushed out and that is what “Oga likes to hear. To them, anybody who comes to work with Amaechi is either a “spy” or “Wike sponsored him”. That is why they are going into political extinction and failing in Rivers State. Minister Rotimi Amaechi’s camp must purge itself of insecure people who believe in last minute rush and this may cost him his chances, if he does not play real politics of seeking for competent hands and put down resources for the job. He must stop filling his ears with lies from fake people in his system who may be a reflection of his desire. His politics of vindictiveness and pay-back is self destructive and he must rework his system if he is ready for real politics. During the 2019 contest, the APC had the rare opportunity to cease power in Rivers State. Many PDP bigwigs were waiting for the APC to take the right decision to protect their interest, but it failed because to Rotimi Amaechi, why must Magnus Abe’s opinion for direct primaries stand. This unwholesome quarrel of pride that originated in 2015 and reincarnated in 2019 between the dramatist personaes held sway while they left substance to die, costing the party everything only to settle with an unknown name at midnight. What a strategy and what a tragedy?

Recently, a Rivers State Senator was quoted as saying that the EndSARS protest was orchestrated by those against Bola Tinubu for president. You have been known, particularly in Rivers State, for your outspokenness, do you agree to that?

I disagree with that statement and view it as politics taken too far. I think it is quite unfortunate that a genuine citizenship struggle is now reduced to the person of Tinubu. That is most unthinkable because EndSARS is bigger than any individual’s political ambition and that argument will kill points for Tinubu. I am a PR professional and advertising person and can tell you for free the damage this statement can cause. I think any Tinubu marketer should be guided because there are many excellent points on the table for Tinubu and they must harness them properly. The EndSARS issue is a make or mar depending on how it is managed. They must not put themselves on a war path with the masses or else they will turn their candidate into an early casualty. There are grave international implications from this EndSARS report and general impressions and so, the Nigerian government must be cautious in its response.

Some privileged Nigerians said the over-reported Lekki Toll Gate massacre was a political propaganda. With the panel’s (Judicial Commission of Inquiry) report, what is the way forward?

The beauty of the EndSARS report is that it was authored by a home-grown empanelled government appointees. I believe that EndSARS was grossly under-reported despite the final report. The evidence was nothing near the undisclosed or unreported realities including those that were intimidated and threatened not to testify. It is insulting to say that the Lekki Toll Gate massacre was overreported and a political propaganda. Rather, the views of the so-called privileged Nigerians were a propaganda to shut down the cry for justice by young Nigerians and the Federal Government should apologise to her esteemed citizens for their irregularities and hasty unfair actions during the protest with a view to ensuring that both reported and unreported cases are brought to justice. For the courage displayed by the panel and its chairman, it is my recommendation that they should be given national honours for their show of humanity, justice and patriotism.

There is anger over Lagos EndSARS report. Why?

Truth, they say, is bitter. The singular reason for the anger is because the panel refused to be influenced or intimidated which is what we are used to in this clime. The Nigerian military has not denied their culpability and indictment by the report. General Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff) has only lamented the mode of publication of the report boasting that the Nigerian military is a disciplined Armed Force. I totally agree with him that the Nigerian Armed Forces is a disciplined Force, but not all of its men are disciplined. That is why we have rules of engagement which some may breach. They should be bold to admit their wrongs where necessary and restitute where necessary. We will not trade the lives of our precious innocent citizens on the altar of giving the Armed Forces a good name where it is undeserving. The Armed Forces are meant to serve the interest of the state and its citizens and not to be self-serving.

In which way do you think the language of secessionist agitations across the country should be handled?

The language of secessionist agitations across Nigeria is a testimonial that the political, social and economic alienation is no longer bearable. The government must remove the non-negotiability and no-go-area clause from the table, so we can freely and voluntarily negotiate our relationship as a people from the perspective of indigenous ethnic nationalities of Nigeria. The Nigerian state must be open to all views and give room for a sovereign national conference as in the case of South Africa next door where Council for Democratic South Africa (CODESA) was set up and convened under Frederick De Klerk, bringing to an ultimate end the Apertheid Constitution and bringing a new people-made authoctonous Constitution acceptable to South Africans. The Nigerian government and agitators should not fail to realise that force will not work and violence will fail. We must be a union of equals and the government must stop criminalising genuine agitation, so as to stop the current oligarchical master-servant relationship in the country. This has destroyed the fabrics of our national life as captured in this disputed 1999 Constitution, which is popularly viewed as the beginning and foundation of all our troubles.

