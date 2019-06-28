America-based Nigerian sensational striker, Ediomo Mbosowo, said he is ready to play for his father land whenever he is invited to the U-20 national team.

The player, who plays for Oklahoma Energy FC 01 Boys in the United States Youth Soccer Competition, said he has what it takes to bring an end to the goal drought facing the junior national team as was witnessed recently at the Junior World up in Poland, where the Flying Eagles crashed out in the Round of 16.

“I’ve been watching Nigeria’s junior team, and I feeI I have something to contribute if given the chance by the team handlers. The experience I’ve garnered playing in the United States will be of great help to the team, if am given the chance to prove myself,” the 18-year old player said.

“Having scored eight goals this season and helped my club to the third position in our league, I feel I’m in a better position to help in correcting the goal drought of the U-20 national team, which I believe would have performed better at both the African Youth Nations Cup and the junior world cup.

The utility player, who won the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference 2019 male soccer defensive player of the year, pleaded with the Flying Eagles’ coaches to look at his profile and, probably, watch his games to assess his quality.