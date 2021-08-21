An American based Non-Government Organisation, Alli Foundation has extended gestures to twenty-seven public primary and secondary schools in Ogun State, with the provision of free school uniforms and text books for students.

The students were presented with the uniforms and text books which was the pilot project of the organisation in the present of their parents and teachers from various schools in Abeokuta North Local Government area of the state

The Nigeria Coordinator Alhaja Ganiyat Folashade Agboola said the gestures was part of the social responsibilities of the organization, adding that it would be a continuous exercise, stressing that in similar vein the foundation has been sponsoring some children through primary, secondary and tertiary education.

‘This is our pilot project starting from Abeokuta North Local Government, and we have identified students from 27 schools as first set of the beneficiaries, and we are still going to spread the tentacles of our activities to other parts of the country as being done in the U.K and U.S;, she said.

She said the Abeokuta born founder of the organization, Kehinde Alli, resolved to embark on the project, having also been a victim of poverty which he noted can affect academic excellence of indigent students

Agboola disclosed that, the foundation has a warehouse in producing large number of school uniforms, so that enough will be provided for the beneficiaries across the country, noting that the programme was to ensure that pupils and students have access to quality materials to boost their education.

The coordinator, a former Deputy Governorship Candidate in Ogun State who disclosed that, the philanthropic activities which has spanned over ten years will continue with more scholarships for indigent students

The Chairman of the occasion Arc Samson Popoola in his remarks commended the foundation for the laudable projects, and challenged other Non-Government Organisations(NGO’s) and philanthropists to emulate the gestures and be alive to their roles in social responsibilities

Popoola who is the Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee(PCRC),Ogun State Chapter, pointed out that the donations will go a long way to cushion the effects of purchasing new school materials by parents and afford the beneficiaries of new set of uniforms during the next session.

He, however, encouraged the students on need to show commitment to their education, and avoid all social vices that may derail them for better future, adding that while studying they should also show interest in entrepreneurship training, pointing out that the era of clamouring for white collar job is gone.

Some of the parents, teachers and students while responding to the donations, expressed appreciation to the foundation, adding that the gestures were relief for both parents and students