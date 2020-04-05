An American citizen working at U.S. Forces Korea’s (U.S.FK)Camp Humphreys tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday, the 19th confirmed case for the U.S.FK community.

U.S.FK said the infected person was an American construction worker working for the military camp.

According to U.S.FK, the U.S. citizen last visited Camp Humphreys, the U.S.FK headquarters in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometres south of Seoul, and has since been under self-quarantine at his home for having been in contact with another coronavirus patient.

“The additional case brought the total number of U.S.FK-related infections to 19.

“It marks the fifth consecutive day a new COVID-19 case was confirmed among the U.S.FK community, ’’ the military said.

Across the peninsula, the military remains at a level of “high” risk, and U.S.FK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.

Separately, U.S.FK’s Eighth Army said three Army specialists and one sergeant first class had been punished for visiting or drinking at bars in violation of the U.S.FK COVID-19 public health guidance.

The three specialists were reduced to the rank of the entry-level E-1 and punished with hundreds of dollars of pay forfeiture as well as 45-day restriction and extra duty.

“Eighth Army will publish the results of enforcement actions related to compliance with current Force Health Protection Condition orders.

“This is to ensure that our soldiers, civilians, contract employees and their families understand the ramifications of not following the commander’s directives,’’ it said in its Facebook. (Yonhap/NAN)