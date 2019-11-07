Chinelo Obogo

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) Nigeria recently held her 4th annual client forum to commemorate 13 years of successful operations in Nigeria. The event which held at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi provided a veritable platform for the seasoned travel management company to connect with her customers and partners in a relaxed atmosphere and to thank them for their valued partnership

Welcoming guests to the forum, John Adebanjo, the chairman of the company expressed gratitude to clients and appreciated them for showing a lot of confidence in the brand.

“I want to use this singular opportunity to appreciate all our sponsors and clients as well as those that have supported us all these years. We thank you for your trust in us to serve your travel needs and for standing by us every step of the way,” Adebanjo said.

Olufunke Adebolu, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State, graced the occasion with her presence and disclosed that her office which comes under the strategic economic sector of entertainment and tourism was the fifth critical pillar among Governor Sanwo Olu’s priority “THEMES” Agenda to transform the fortunes of the State.

Adebolu said: “In 2017, one billion people travelled across the world and spent $1.2 trillion. Of this number business travel grew exponentially by three percent globally. Interestingly however, the business traveler space in Africa grew by eight percent as compared to three percent in Europe and 5.6 percent in the US and Americas. That means eight percent of international travellers across the globe is in the business of my space.”

She said these figures are exciting in view of the fact that they show where traction is focused and the fact that 80% of international arrivals into Nigeria come through the shores Lagos and that a significant amount of them were arriving on business, which is the comparative advantage of Lagos State.

To this end, the Commissioner noted that from a perspective of American Express (GBT Nigeria) these arrivals present the opportunity to profile the passengers to know where they are coming from, what they are coming to do here, what they eat, where they visit, what they are doing in their down time, and how are we encouraging repeated visits by international arrivals?

Chief Operating Officer of Tourvest Travel Services and Director, American Express (GBT Nigeria), Mr. Claude Vankeirsbilck used the forum to unveil a new Travel Technology known as “TravelIT.”

He noted that the new product which is due to be launched in November 2019 is set “to revolutionise the travel business space with the aim of reducing the total travel cost of her customers by at least 30 percent in a global economy that is under pressure.”

Lending his voice to the successful performance of American Express (GBT Nigeria) over the years, the President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Bankole Bernard remarked that; “American Express (GBT Nigeria) has made the industry proud.”

He disclosed further that when NANTA introduced the Travel Professionals Identity Cards, American Express (GBT Nigeria) was one of the major Travel Management Companies (TMCs) that promptly keyed into it and ensured that their staff had the ID Cards. He therefore used the forum to admonish the Management and Staff of American Express (GBT Nigeria) to; “Continue to lead and others will follow just to ensure that professionalism reigns in this industry.”

Recognition Awards were presented to deserving clients for their continued support and loyalty to American Express (GBT Nigeria) in the last five (5) years.